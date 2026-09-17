Samsung's Galaxy Forever lets buyers pay 60% over 2 years
Technology
Thinking about a foldable phone but worried about the price?
Samsung's new Galaxy Forever program makes the Z Fold8 Ultra and Z Fold8 way more accessible.
You pay 60% of the price over two years with lower monthly EMIs (down by 25%), and pay the rest (40%) only if you want to keep it after.
Galaxy Forever: upgrade, buyback, Care+ included
After two years, you can upgrade to a new Galaxy by returning your phone, pay off the rest to keep it, or just return it and walk away.
There's also an assured buyback option: Samsung might take your device back for up to 55% of its value during select months.
And for peace of mind, Samsung Care+ is included, covering accidental and liquid damage with no extra claim fees.