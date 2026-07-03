Samsung's Galaxy Glasses use Galaxy Glasses Manager app for setup

Dual LEDs and temple gesture controls

Expect dual LED indicators: one signals to others when you're recording; the other keeps you notified.

Powered by One UI XR (built on Google's Android XR), the glasses offer accessibility features, AI assistants, and camera controls.

You can swipe or tap on the right temple to manage playback, calls, and volume, or use a dedicated button for quick photos and videos.

Plus, Galaxy Watches and Rings might work as controllers too, so everything stays connected.