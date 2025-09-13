Samsung's Galaxy XR headset reveal likely on September 29 Technology Sep 13, 2025

Samsung just dropped a big hint about its upcoming Galaxy XR headset—codenamed Project Moohan—through a new "3D capture" feature in the Camera Assistant app.

While you can't use it yet, this sneak peek suggests the headset's announcement is rumored to be right around the corner, possibly on September 29, 2025.