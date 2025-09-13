Next Article
Samsung's Galaxy XR headset reveal likely on September 29
Samsung just dropped a big hint about its upcoming Galaxy XR headset—codenamed Project Moohan—through a new "3D capture" feature in the Camera Assistant app.
While you can't use it yet, this sneak peek suggests the headset's announcement is rumored to be right around the corner, possibly on September 29, 2025.
Price and expected launch timeline
The Galaxy XR is expected to hit South Korea in mid-October with a price tag between $1,800 and $2,800—making it more affordable than Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro.
Early demos at Google I/O showed off some seriously impressive graphics.
With launch day coming up fast, Samsung looks set to make waves in the extended reality space.