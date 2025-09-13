US Air Force bets on rockets for speedy global deliveries
The US Air Force just gave $2.3 million to Blue Origin and Anduril Industries to help them figure out how to deliver military supplies anywhere on Earth in under an hour—using rockets.
It's all part of the REGAL program, which is trying to make "rocket cargo delivery" a real thing for the military.
The funding breakdown
Blue Origin (yep, Jeff Bezos's space company) gets $1.3 million to alter its space vehicles for super-fast cargo drops.
Anduril is getting $1 million to design a special container that can survive reentry.
The big goal: solve the headaches of moving stuff quickly in emergencies, using tech that's reusable and reliable.
A new era of logistics
REGAL isn't just about cool rockets—it's about rethinking how the military moves supplies, turning "delivery as a service" into reality with commercial space tech.
Other companies like Sierra Space and Rocket Lab are also on board.
If this works, it could totally change how fast help or equipment gets where it's needed most—no matter where that is on the planet.