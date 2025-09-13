US Air Force bets on rockets for speedy global deliveries

Blue Origin (yep, Jeff Bezos 's space company) gets $1.3 million to alter its space vehicles for super-fast cargo drops. Anduril is getting $1 million to design a special container that can survive reentry. The big goal: solve the headaches of moving stuff quickly in emergencies, using tech that's reusable and reliable.

A new era of logistics

REGAL isn't just about cool rockets—it's about rethinking how the military moves supplies, turning "delivery as a service" into reality with commercial space tech.

Other companies like Sierra Space and Rocket Lab are also on board.

If this works, it could totally change how fast help or equipment gets where it's needed most—no matter where that is on the planet.