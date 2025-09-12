Next Article
NASA reconnects with space weather satellite after 3-week blackout
NASA just got back in touch with its TRACERS Space Vehicle-1 (SV1) after a sudden communication failure left a big gap in their data.
The TRACERS mission is all about figuring out how Earth's magnetic fields and charged particles interact—think of it as space weather detective work, and SV1 is a key player.
What's next for SV1
Right now, NASA engineers are digging into what caused the glitch by checking SV1's power, comms, and navigation systems.
They're also downloading telemetry, confirming instrument calibration, and making sure everything responds as it should.
Even though the connection is back, SV1 needs to pass these checks before getting back to its science mission.
NASA says they'll keep everyone updated as things progress.