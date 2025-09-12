Wikipedia could be blocked in UK under new law
The Wikimedia Foundation has decided not to keep fighting the UK High Court's decision from last month, which dismissed its challenge against the Online Safety Act (OSA).
The big issue? Wikipedia could be labeled a "Category 1" service, meaning stricter rules like verifying contributors' identities and possibly limiting access for UK users.
Wikipedia relies on volunteers
This is a big deal because Wikipedia relies on volunteers and open access.
The court clarified that its ruling was not a green light for regulators to significantly impede Wikipedia's operations.
Still, if OSA rules are enforced strictly, it could threaten privacy and freedom of expression for contributors—something critics say might hurt free speech online.
Now it's up to Ofcom to find a balance between safety and keeping Wikipedia open for everyone.