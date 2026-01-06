Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold: A tablet-sized phone that folds up small

The TriFold packs a 5600mAh battery split across its panels, giving you up to 17 hours of video time and speedy 45W charging. Its standout feature is the massive 200MP camera, so your photos and videos will look sharp. Despite all this tech, it's super slim (just 3.9mm when open) and weighs only 309g.

Where can you get it?

It's available now in Korea, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE—with a US launch set for early 2026.

At CES, Samsung's CEO TM Roh described it as "delivering the perfect balance between portability, premium performance, and productivity all in one device."

If you want something futuristic that does more than your average phone, this one might be worth checking out.