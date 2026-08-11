Samsung's India foldables hit over 2.71L preorders within 3 days
Technology
Samsung's new foldables, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8, and Flip8, have just hit over 2.71 lakh preorders in India in only three days since launch.
That's way faster than last year's model, which took 15 days to reach similar numbers.
Prices start at ₹1.79 lakh for the Fold8 and ₹1.24 lakh for the Flip8.
India 'Pay Now' tool from Samsung
A cool new "Pay Now" bill management tool, made by Samsung's India R&D team, is exclusive to Indian users and lets you pay bills right from your phone with reminders through Samsung Wallet.
Interestingly, 45% of preorders came from tier-two cities and beyond, a sign that Samsung's focus on local needs (and JB Park's promise to build practical tech for India) is really paying off.