Samsung's India foldables hit over 2.71L preorders within 3 days

Samsung's new foldables, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8, and Flip8, have just hit over 2.71 lakh preorders in India in only three days since launch.

That's way faster than last year's model, which took 15 days to reach similar numbers.

Prices start at ₹1.79 lakh for the Fold8 and ₹1.24 lakh for the Flip8.