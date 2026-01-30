Samsung's new AI WindFree ACs learn your cooling preferences

AI adapts to your habits

With Digital Inverter Boost tech, these ACs cool rooms up to 43% faster—even when it's blazing outside (up to 58°C).

The AI Fast & Comfort Cooling feature learns your habits and switches between quick cooling and a breezy "WindFree" mode for comfort.

Plus, the AI Energy Mode can help cut your electricity use by up to 30%, which is great if you're watching your bills.