Samsung's new AI WindFree ACs learn your cooling preferences
Samsung just dropped its 2026 Bespoke AI WindFree AC lineup in India, with 23 models to choose from.
These new ACs are designed for Indian homes and promise smarter cooling, thanks to built-in AI that personalizes settings and manages humidity.
AI adapts to your habits
With Digital Inverter Boost tech, these ACs cool rooms up to 43% faster—even when it's blazing outside (up to 58°C).
The AI Fast & Comfort Cooling feature learns your habits and switches between quick cooling and a breezy "WindFree" mode for comfort.
Plus, the AI Energy Mode can help cut your electricity use by up to 30%, which is great if you're watching your bills.
Five-year comprehensive warranty included
Samsung backs these ACs with a five-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.
Prices start at ₹32,490, and you can grab one online or at stores across India.
If you want an energy-efficient upgrade that adapts to your lifestyle, this could be worth a look.