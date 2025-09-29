Samsung's One UI 8 update now reaches Galaxy A55 Technology Sep 29, 2025

Samsung just dropped its One UI 8 update (built on Android 16), rolling out first in Korea as of late September 2025.

The update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10, and A series, among others—and it's landing early, before the planned October release.

Expect it to hit more regions soon.