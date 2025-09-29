Next Article
Samsung's One UI 8 update now reaches Galaxy A55
Samsung just dropped its One UI 8 update (built on Android 16), rolling out first in Korea as of late September 2025.
The update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S10, and A series, among others—and it's landing early, before the planned October release.
Expect it to hit more regions soon.
What's new in One UI 8
Support has now doubled to cover newer models like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and A55. There was a hiccup with the Z Fold SE version—it got pulled back due to touch issues.
On the bright side, One UI 8 brings a refreshed interface, smoother performance, better battery life, upgraded privacy controls, and new camera tools for editing and low-light shots.