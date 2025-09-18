Samsung's smart fridges now show ads on cover screen

Users skeptical about seeing ads on their fridge

This update also brings new Terms of Service and privacy info explaining how ads work, with ad formats changing based on your settings.

It's all part of Samsung's bigger "screens everywhere" push (they started with smart TV ads back in 2016).

Not everyone's thrilled—some users on Reddit are skeptical about seeing ads on their fridge and have raised privacy concerns—but Samsung seems set on bringing more digital content to home devices.