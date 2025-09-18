Samsung's smart fridges now show ads on cover screen
Samsung just rolled out a new update for its Family Hub fridges in the US that puts ads on the fridge's Cover Screen when it's idle.
The update, rolling out as of September 18, 2025, is part of a pilot to "strengthen the value" of owning a Samsung smart fridge.
If ads aren't your thing, you can dismiss them.
Users skeptical about seeing ads on their fridge
This update also brings new Terms of Service and privacy info explaining how ads work, with ad formats changing based on your settings.
It's all part of Samsung's bigger "screens everywhere" push (they started with smart TV ads back in 2016).
Not everyone's thrilled—some users on Reddit are skeptical about seeing ads on their fridge and have raised privacy concerns—but Samsung seems set on bringing more digital content to home devices.