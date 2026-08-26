San Antonio teen Frank Lucci builds subarc sensor under $25
Technology
Frank Lucci, an 18-year-old from San Antonio, has built a rotary sensor for robots called SubArc that costs under $25.
His invention aims to make high-precision sensors, usually super expensive, affordable for students, independent researchers and small teams who want to build cool robotics projects.
SubArc open source rotary magnet sensor
SubArc uses magnets to track rotation accurately and is designed to work even in dusty or rough conditions.
By simplifying how signals are processed, Lucci cut both complexity and cost.
Best part? SubArc is open source, so anyone can customize it.
With this project (which he entered in the Regeneron Science Talent Search), Lucci hopes more people can dive into advanced robotics without breaking the bank.