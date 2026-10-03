San Francisco-based Tavus's Griffin AI makes calls feel lifelike
A new AI called Griffin, from San Francisco-based AI company Tavus, is shaking up video calls by making conversations feel surprisingly real.
Griffin can pick up on facial expressions and pauses, and keeps the chat going smoothly.
In a Tavus test, nearly half of 54 people thought they were talking to a real person during a 1-minute call with Griffin-Lite, its simpler version.
Griffin creates gestures from single photo
Griffin's tech lets it create lifelike gestures and expressions from just one reference photo, so it can react more like an actual human.
Independent tests (like NVIDIA's VideoFDB) show its responses are almost as natural as ours.
Griffin-Lite is currently a research preview available only to a select group of early testers, with Tavus planning a wider release of a more powerful version later.
This could make future video calls way more engaging, but also raises questions about how we'll tell if we're talking to a human or an AI.