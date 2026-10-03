San Francisco-based Tavus's Griffin AI makes calls feel lifelike

Griffin's tech lets it create lifelike gestures and expressions from just one reference photo, so it can react more like an actual human.

Independent tests (like NVIDIA's VideoFDB) show its responses are almost as natural as ours.

Griffin-Lite is currently a research preview available only to a select group of early testers, with Tavus planning a wider release of a more powerful version later.

This could make future video calls way more engaging, but also raises questions about how we'll tell if we're talking to a human or an AI.