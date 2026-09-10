Sandisk launches 2 NAS SSDs in India for creators
Technology
Sandisk just rolled out two new NAS SSDs in India: the NAS 600 SATA and NAS 800 NVMe.
Both are built for fast, reliable storage, making them a solid choice for creators and anyone sharing big files on a network.
Sandisk NAS specs and prices
The NAS 600 SATA comes in sizes from 500GB to 4TB, with up to 2,500 TBW endurance and speeds up to 560MB/s.
The NAS 800 NVMe supports PCIe 5.0, offering up to 7.68TB and blazing read/write speeds (14,900/13,200MB/s).
Prices start at $179.99 for the NAS 600 and $309.99 for the NAS 800, available from September.