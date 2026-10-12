Santa Monica startup Blueprints AI to launch permit-ready blueprint software
Technology
Blueprints AI, a startup from Santa Monica, is about to launch software that turns sketches or descriptions into permit-ready blueprints in just minutes.
The tool covers everything from architecture and structural design to mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and interior design, making it easier for architects and designers to handle tricky building codes without getting bogged down in paperwork.
Blueprints AI rolls out subscription
Founded last year by Al Dram and Coco Cao, the company is rolling out a subscription model aimed at architecture firms and developers.
They're already working on their third version, which will add advanced features like structural analysis and electrical panel design, while showing off at TechCrunch Disrupt's Startup Battlefield 200 this week.