SAP discloses 'Project Granite' cyberattack possibly exposing source code
SAP, Europe's most valuable tech company, just revealed it was hit by a cyberattack this week.
The incident, internally called "Project Granite," sparked concerns that hackers might have accessed some of SAP's source code.
Thankfully, the company says no customer data was touched.
News of the breach surfaced after an internal memo to employees was picked up by German media.
SAP token attack may involve AI
Hackers went after SAP employee authentication tokens through GitHub and may have used AI tools to pull it off, a sign that cyberattacks are getting smarter.
This hack is part of what some are calling "Nightmare November," with other big breaches reported at FIFA and the CIA's unclassified open-source intelligence platform, or OSINT.
SAP says it had immediately taken necessary measures to protect customers and ensure the security of its services.
SAP said there was "no evidence of unauthorized access to customer business data" and it had immediately taken "necessary measures" to protect customers and ensure the security of its services.