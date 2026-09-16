Sara Hooker rejects AI extinction fears, urges focus on misinformation
AI wiping out humanity? Sara Hooker isn't buying it.
In a recent interview, the well-known AI researcher pushed back against big names like Elon Musk and Sam Altman, who want to slow down AI over human extinction being one of the biggest concerns raised by AI leaders over the past week.
Instead, she thinks we should focus on real problems right now, like misinformation and shady uses of AI.
Hooker urges evidence based AI discussions
Hooker called for honest, evidence-based conversations about AI risks, pointing out that past worries (like Altman's concerns over GPT-2) don't always match today's reality.
She also warned that letting a few tech giants control AI could leave most people out.
Her take: Sara Hooker said, "It's already on phones and changing and supercharging economic growth."