Sarah Wynn-Williams sues Meta over 'Careless people' memoir ban

Sarah Wynn-Williams challenges 2017 severance

Wynn-Williams also argues that the severance agreement she signed in 2017 shouldn't count because she was under financial stress at the time.

According to her lawsuit, Meta has tried to intimidate whistleblowers by monitoring her public appearances, like at the Hay Literary Festival this May, where lawyers told her not to speak.

Despite all this, sales of Careless People soared after the festival, topping 150,000 copies in the UK and jumping over 300% in just one week.