Sarah Wynn-Williams sues Meta over 'Careless people' memoir ban
Sarah Wynn-Williams, who used to work at Meta, is taking the company to court for blocking her from talking about her memoir Careless People.
The book, released in March 2025, shares her experiences with gender discrimination and harassment at Meta between 2011 and 2018.
She says Meta's arbitration ruling is unfair and violates her right to speak out.
Sarah Wynn-Williams challenges 2017 severance
Wynn-Williams also argues that the severance agreement she signed in 2017 shouldn't count because she was under financial stress at the time.
According to her lawsuit, Meta has tried to intimidate whistleblowers by monitoring her public appearances, like at the Hay Literary Festival this May, where lawyers told her not to speak.
Despite all this, sales of Careless People soared after the festival, topping 150,000 copies in the UK and jumping over 300% in just one week.