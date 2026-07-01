Sarla Aviation completes 6 months of Sylla 1.0 eVTOL tests

Sarla shapes Sylla 2.0 from tests

Now that Sylla 1.0 has proven itself, Sarla is moving on to build Sylla 2.0, aiming for smoother transitions from hover to winged flight using everything it learned so far.

Co-founder Rakesh Gaonkar said that Sylla has given the company the data it set out to capture, and those learnings are already shaping its next-gen aircraft as it moves toward transition and sustained wing-borne flight on its journey to its six-plus-one air taxi Shunya.

As the monsoon season arrives over South India, the program now transitions to its next chapter.