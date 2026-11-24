Sarvam AI launches Sarvam Extract API for 500 page documents
Sarvam AI just launched Sarvam Extract, an API that pulls structured data from documents as long as 500 pages, even tricky ones like financial statements and regulatory filings.
It runs on their Vision 2.1 model and comes in Basic and Advanced versions, so you can pick what fits your needs.
Sarvam Extract outperformed Gemini 3.8 Flash
Sarvam Extract seriously outperformed Google's Gemini 3.8 Flash in recent tests, scoring 93 on documents longer than 50 pages, while Gemini only managed 28.2.
It works with English plus 22 Indian languages (keeping the original script, too), gives you clean JSON output with confidence scores, and Sarvam Document AI doesn't need any coding to get started.
You can use it in both India and the US whether you're sorting invoices or handling massive reports.