Sarvam AI launches token factory to cut startup AI costs
Sarvam AI just launched Token Factory, a new platform that lets businesses tap into its own AI models and global options like DeepSeek and Kimi.
The goal? Help Indian startups get into AI without breaking the bank or needing fancy hardware, something that's been a real challenge so far.
Token Factory uses NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs
With special launch pricing through December (₹10 per million input tokens, ₹25 per million output tokens), even smaller companies can afford to experiment with advanced AI.
Token Factory is built for local needs, runs on private NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs after government subsidies ended, and keeps data in India, making it easier for startups and public sectors to join the AI wave.