Sarvam Akshar showcased at AI Impact Summit: How it works

Indian artificial intelligence (AI) start-up SarvamAI showcased a new document intelligence workbench called Sarvam Akshar at the AI Impact Summit 2026. The innovative platform is built on the company's Sarvam Vision model and aims to improve layout-aware extraction, automated proofreading, and also grounded reasoning across English and Indian languages. It comes as a solution to the limitations of traditional Optical Character Recognition (OCR) systems and modern multimodal models in dealing with complex real-world documents.

Enhanced capabilities The platform supports documents in English and 22 Indian languages Sarvam Akshar goes beyond basic text extraction to offer grounded reasoning, visual understanding, and also automated error correction. The platform supports documents in English and 22 Indian languages, highlighting Sarvam's commitment to large-scale digitization across a range of linguistic and historical datasets. This is a major step toward making complex document processing more efficient and accurate in India.

Problem-solving approach Limitations of traditional OCR systems Sarvam has pointed out that traditional OCR engines, including popular open-source and enterprise solutions, are character-level recognizers without page structure understanding. This often results in broken reading order, poor layout interpretation, and unreliable outputs when processing complex documents like newspapers or manuscripts. The company also highlighted how these problems are worse for Indic scripts due to conjunct characters, diacritics, and dense formatting causing misreadings.

New strategy Layout-aware extraction and visual grounding Sarvam Akshar takes a unique approach by offering layout-aware extraction. It understands semantic blocks like headers, paragraphs, footnotes, and pictures instead of processing text line by line. The system uses visual grounding to locate each extracted element on a page accurately. This facility makes it especially useful for historical archives, legal records, academic repositories, and government digitization efforts.

