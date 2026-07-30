Sarvam is building 1T+ parameter AI model in India

The new model from Sarvam is being developed from scratch in India and is aimed at competing in coding, cybersecurity, scientific research, and simulation workloads.

This comes as AI companies are racing to build larger foundation models while also lowering inference costs to attract enterprise customers.

The company's flagship Sarvam 105B model costs $0.80 per one million blended tokens, which is significantly cheaper than OpenAI's GPT-5.4 Mini ($4.50) and Gemini 3.5 Flash ($9).