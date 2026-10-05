Satellai debuts Petsense AI at CES 2026 for dogs' health
Technology
Satellai just dropped Petsense AI at CES 2026, a new tool that helps you keep tabs on your pet's health using data from gadgets like the Collar Go.
Right now, it's all about dogs: tracking their activity, sleep, and even flagging early signs of illness.
Cat owners, hang tight; support for felines is coming later this year.
Satellai launches $80 Collar Go tracker
Petsense AI uses RAG tech to show if your pet's behavior matches what's normal for its age and breed.
The update rolls out free to all Satellai devices soon.
Plus, the new Collar Go tracker offers GPS, waterproofing, and a solid 15-day battery for $80 (with a launch discount).
And yes, your data stays safe on AWS servers and meets GDPR privacy standards.