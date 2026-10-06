Satellai debuts Petsense AI to monitor pet health at CES

The Collar Go costs $80 (with a 15% launch discount), offers a solid 15-day battery life, has an IP68 waterproof rating, and has real-time GPS, making it a budget-friendly pick compared to pricier trackers.

Plus, you can ask the AI questions about your pet's behavior.

All your data is stored securely on AWS and meets GDPR privacy standards, so your information stays safe while you keep tabs on your furry friend.