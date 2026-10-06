Satellai debuts Petsense AI to monitor pet health at CES
Technology
Satellai just dropped Petsense AI at CES, aiming to make pet care way smarter.
The new tech uses AI to track your dog's (and soon, your cat's) activity and sleep through the Satellai Collar Go, flagging early signs of health issues so you can act fast.
Collar Go $80, 15% launch discount
The Collar Go costs $80 (with a 15% launch discount), offers a solid 15-day battery life, has an IP68 waterproof rating, and has real-time GPS, making it a budget-friendly pick compared to pricier trackers.
Plus, you can ask the AI questions about your pet's behavior.
All your data is stored securely on AWS and meets GDPR privacy standards, so your information stays safe while you keep tabs on your furry friend.