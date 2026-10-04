Satellai unveils Petsense AI wearable monitoring dogs at CES 2026
Technology
Satellai just dropped Petsense AI at CES 2026, a smart tool that checks your dog's health using wearable tech.
It tracks things like activity, sleep, temperature, and even possible diseases, then gives you easy-to-understand health updates.
You can also ask it questions about your pet's well-being based on their age and breed.
Cat owners, hang tight: support for cats is coming later this year.
Satellai launches Collar Go $80 GDPR-compliant
Satellai also launched Collar Go, a waterproof GPS dog collar with a solid 15-day battery life for $80 (way less than pricier options like Halo Collar or Minitailz).
Plus, pet information stays secure within Amazon Web Services and in full compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation.