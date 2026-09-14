Satellite images indicate southwest monsoon may be season's final downpour
Technology
India's weather is a mix right now: satellite images show the southwest monsoon bringing heavy rain to Gujarat, south Rajasthan, and western Madhya Pradesh.
For these areas, this could be the last big downpour of the season.
Anticyclone could ease monsoon rainfall
An anticyclone is expected to develop over northwestern and central India by the end of this week, likely cutting back on rainfall as monsoon season starts to wind down.
Down south, scattered thunderstorms hint at a transition before the withdrawal phase draws closer.
Out at sea, things are still lively: expect unsettled weather along Gujarat's coast until September 16, plus more action in the Bay of Bengal between September 15 and 19 and Andaman Sea from September 16 to 19.