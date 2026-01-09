Satellites could crash in days if we lose control, says new study

The study looked at what would happen if satellite operators lost control after something big like a solar storm (like the one in May 2025) or a technical glitch or cyber attack. Turns out, avoiding crashes becomes really tough when you can't steer these satellites out of each other's way.

What's the worst-case scenario?

If things go wrong and no one regains control quickly, there's already a 30% chance of a catastrophic collision within just 24 hours—and it only gets riskier from there.

This kind of crash could kick off "Kessler Syndrome," where debris from one smash-up causes more collisions, putting satellites that provide essential services, such as internet, GPS, and weather forecasting, at risk for an extended period.