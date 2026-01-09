Satellites could crash in days if we lose control, says new study
A new study warns that with so many satellites crowding low Earth orbit—over 11,700 and counting—a major tech failure or solar storm could trigger a serious collision in just under three days.
The researchers call this ticking risk the "CRASH Clock," showing how much less time we have to react compared to a few years ago.
Why is this happening?
The study looked at what would happen if satellite operators lost control after something big like a solar storm (like the one in May 2025) or a technical glitch or cyber attack.
Turns out, avoiding crashes becomes really tough when you can't steer these satellites out of each other's way.
What's the worst-case scenario?
If things go wrong and no one regains control quickly, there's already a 30% chance of a catastrophic collision within just 24 hours—and it only gets riskier from there.
This kind of crash could kick off "Kessler Syndrome," where debris from one smash-up causes more collisions, putting satellites that provide essential services, such as internet, GPS, and weather forecasting, at risk for an extended period.