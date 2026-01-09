Next Article
Stanford study could change the game for osteoarthritis
Technology
Stanford scientists may have found a new way to treat osteoarthritis, the joint problem that slows down millions.
By blocking a protein called 15-PGDH—which gets in the way of cartilage repair as we age—they managed to regrow cartilage in older mice and even prevent joint damage in younger ones.
What this means for people (and what's next)
The team also tested human knee tissue and saw signs of healing and less inflammation, all without using stem cells.
If this approach proves successful in humans, it could potentially lead to fewer joint replacements and better mobility for patients.
Clinical trials may be on the horizon, so there's real hope for anyone dealing with aching joints.