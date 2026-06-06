Satya Nadella says he uses about 100 AI agents
Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere at work these days, handling everything from coding to crunching data.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently shared that he uses about 100 different AI agents himself, but admits it's a challenge to keep them organized and secure.
Each agent needs its own identity and set of permissions, which can get complicated fast.
Agent 365 uses Entra and Purview
To make things easier (and safer), Microsoft rolled out Agent 365, a system that helps manage all these AI tools in one place.
With Entra managing who gets access and Purview keeping track of what data the AIs use, Nadella says the focus is on "security, containment, managability and observability."
The bigger goal? Building AI that actually supports people at work, instead of replacing them.