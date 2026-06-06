Satya Nadella says he uses about 100 AI agents Technology Jun 06, 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere at work these days, handling everything from coding to crunching data.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently shared that he uses about 100 different AI agents himself, but admits it's a challenge to keep them organized and secure.

Each agent needs its own identity and set of permissions, which can get complicated fast.