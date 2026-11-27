The founders, Naijith Rai, Ruturaj PY, and Ksheeraj Krishna KV, got the idea after seeing too many college drone crashes.

They hustled through early funding struggles with a ₹10 lakh government grant and side engineering gigs, launching their parachute tech in January 2025.

Big names like Tata Advanced Systems are already using it, helping Saubha earn around ₹27 lakh so far.

They're also branching out into anti-drone tools like net guns to catch rogue drones, aiming to make airspace safer for everyone.