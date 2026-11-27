Saubha Aerial Systems launches parachute system to lower failing drones
Bengaluru's Saubha Aerial Systems has come up with a clever solution for drone safety: a self-saving parachute system that kicks in if something goes wrong midflight, gently lowering the drone and its cargo instead of letting it crash.
The goal? Keep people and pricey equipment safe while drones are out doing their thing.
Saubha launched parachute tech January 2025
The founders, Naijith Rai, Ruturaj PY, and Ksheeraj Krishna KV, got the idea after seeing too many college drone crashes.
They hustled through early funding struggles with a ₹10 lakh government grant and side engineering gigs, launching their parachute tech in January 2025.
Big names like Tata Advanced Systems are already using it, helping Saubha earn around ₹27 lakh so far.
They're also branching out into anti-drone tools like net guns to catch rogue drones, aiming to make airspace safer for everyone.