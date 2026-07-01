SBI unveils YONO AI features on 71st foundation day

YONO Business adds trade finance suite

YONO Business now has a full Trade Finance suite, so businesses can handle trade services right from their phones.

Plus, meet YONO Ji, an AI assistant that's ready to help you 24/7 with questions or info.

And if you care about the planet, there's a new feature to track how much carbon you save by banking digitally and check your monthly green score.

SBI's chairman CS Setty says these upgrades are all about using tech to support India's growth vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.