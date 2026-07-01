SBI unveils YONO AI features on 71st foundation day
SBI is celebrating its 71st foundation day by rolling out some cool AI-powered features on the YONO app.
Now, you can open a savings account, demat account, and trading account all at once: no paperwork or branch visits needed.
Eligible customers can also upgrade their savings to a salary account (or boosting your existing salary account) is also fully online, making things smoother for over 53 crore users.
YONO Business adds trade finance suite
YONO Business now has a full Trade Finance suite, so businesses can handle trade services right from their phones.
Plus, meet YONO Ji, an AI assistant that's ready to help you 24/7 with questions or info.
And if you care about the planet, there's a new feature to track how much carbon you save by banking digitally and check your monthly green score.
SBI's chairman CS Setty says these upgrades are all about using tech to support India's growth vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.