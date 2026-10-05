Scammers call new phone buyers claiming misdelivered orders from carriers
Just bought a new phone? Watch out, scammers are calling people who've recently ordered devices, pretending to be from your carrier.
They claim your phone was delivered by mistake and ask you to send it back, but it's all a trick.
A ZDNET editor got one of these calls after buying a Spectrum device: the caller even had their name and phone model, which made the scam seem legit.
Experts advise hang up, contact carrier
Scammers can get personal info from data breaches, compromised email accounts, exposed shipping data, or malware that monitors notifications, so they sound convincing.
Some even ask you to scan QR codes or use different shipping options to "return" your device.
The editor later started getting dozens of spam calls, which could be related to the attempted scam.
Experts say, if you get a sketchy call about your order, hang up and contact your carrier directly. Don't trust random callers with your info.