Scammers posing as couriers ask for cash before Prime Day
Amazon's big Prime Day sale (July 4-6) is almost here, but there's a heads-up: scammers are pretending to be delivery agents and asking for small cash payments for fake packages.
People just trying to avoid delivery hassles end up paying, only to find random junk or debris in the box.
Verify COD orders don't share OTP
If you're shopping, double-check any cash on delivery orders in your Amazon account before handing over money.
Look closely at package labels and info; if anything seems off or unexpected, don't accept the delivery.
And never share your delivery one-time password unless you know exactly what's coming.
Record unboxing and report to Amazon
For tech purchases, record an unboxing video and keep all packaging; it'll help if you need to return something.
If you spot a fake or faulty item, report it to Amazon, and for a fake item, get local authorities involved if needed.
Staying alert can save you a lot of trouble this Prime Day!