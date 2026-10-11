Scammers use fake digital calendar invitations to phish login credentials
Technology
Scammers are now sneaking phishing attacks right into your digital calendar.
They send fake invitations (like fake meetings or service renewals) that pop up automatically and look legitimate.
If you click through and enter your login information on the linked page, scammers can steal your credentials for sites like Google, Microsoft, or PayPal.
Turn off automatic calendar acceptance
Security experts warn that these invitations mimic real platforms like Zoom, making them tricky to spot.
To protect yourself, turn off automatic acceptance of calendar invitations and be skeptical of any unexpected events.
Instead of declining weird invitations (which can confirm your email is active), just delete or report them as spam.