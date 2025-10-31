Google claims Android better at blocking scams than iPhone

Google has claimed that its Android operating system is more effective at stopping mobile scams than Apple's iOS. The tech giant made the assertion by citing surveys and research findings. The company said its AI-powered protections now play a major role in shielding users from fraud and unwanted communication.

AI impact AI tools help tackle global scam problem Google explained that its AI tools on Android help tackle the global scam problem, which is estimated to cost around $400 billion annually. The company said its security systems block over 10 billion malicious calls and messages every month. A survey by YouGov of 5,000 smartphone users found that Android users, especially those using Pixel devices, face fewer scam texts and calls than iPhone users.

Survey results Android users 58% less likely to receive scam texts, calls The YouGov survey found that Android users were 58% more likely than iOS users to report receiving no scam texts in the previous week. For Pixel users, that number rose to a whopping 96% more likely than iPhone owners. On the other hand, iOS users were 65% more likely to have received three or more scam messages within a week.

Tool effectiveness Google attributes edge to built-in tools Google attributed its edge to several built-in tools such as spam filtering in Messages app, on-device Scam Detection that identifies fraudulent conversations, and the Phone app's Call Screen function. These features filter suspicious calls before users answer them. The company also cited external studies by Counterpoint Research and Leviathan Security Group to support its claims about Android's superior protection against scams.