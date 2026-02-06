Scanning wedding buffets: This techie built an AI game plan
Ever left a wedding buffet feeling like you missed the best dishes? Bengaluru-based techie Pankaj gets it.
Annoyed by regretting choices at overflowing Indian wedding buffets, he built BuffetGPT—an AI tool that scans the spread, IDs every dish, and helps you plan your plate based on how much you can actually eat.
He tested it at a friend's wedding and shared his experience online, where tons of people related to the struggle.
Users loved the quirky fix for a classic problem
Pankaj shared the idea on X, with users loving the quirky fix for a classic problem.
One person even said, "This is insane. How did you even think of this? This is what AI should be used for."
Others suggested adding caterer reviews or questioned its practicality, with one commenter writing, "By the time you get the game plan, my cousins would have ensured you regret it even more."
Pankaj's other AI project helps him 'fake' working during work hours
Turns out, BuffetGPT isn't his only creative project—last month he shared how he built an AI device that switches his screen from Netflix to work mode whenever his boss walks by.
As Pankaj joked, "Honestly, this is what my computer science degree was for."