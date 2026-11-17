Science study finds Earth's cryosphere past safe operating space
A major new study just dropped some worrying news: the Earth's cryosphere (think glaciers, sea ice, and permafrost) has already slipped past its safe operating space because of things like burning fossil fuels and farming.
Published in Science just in time for the global climate summit, COP31, the research shows that critical thresholds for sea ice have been crossed, meaning these icy regions are shrinking.
Scientists urge protection and global cooperation
The cryosphere helps keep our planet cool and stores a lot of fresh water.
With sea ice at 16.5 million km2 and permafrost heating up, scientists say we need urgent global action to protect these frozen areas.
The message is clear: leaders should move fast on climate policies if we want a stable future, and international teamwork is key.