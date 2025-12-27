Scientists 3D-print womb lining to unlock IVF and pregnancy mysteries

Using real cells from healthy donors, the team recreated the womb lining's structure and nourishing environment—something older models couldn't do. Published in Cell, their work lets researchers watch embryo implantation up to two weeks after fertilization, following ethical rules.

Why does it matter?

This model reveals how embryos and the womb "talk" at crucial stages, which are often where IVF gets stuck.

It also uncovered early placental markers tied to healthy development and helps explain why some pregnancies don't take hold.

Plus, it opens doors for safer testing of fertility treatments in the future.