Scientists at Colorado summit discuss human missions to Titan Technology Jun 30, 2026

At the Humans to Titan Summit 2026 in Colorado, scientists got together to chat about what it would take to send people to Titan, Saturn's biggest moon.

They're excited by Titan's thick, nitrogen-rich atmosphere, which could protect astronauts from radiation, but also realistic about big hurdles like the long trip and building safe habitats.

Amanda Hendrix, director of the Planetary Science Institute and president of Explore Titan, says it's time we start thinking of Titan as the next big step after Mars.