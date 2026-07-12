Scientists capture 1st real time seafloor birth in Indian Ocean
For the first time ever, scientists actually caught the birth of new seafloor in real time.
This epic moment happened in the Indian Ocean, where tectonic plates pulled apart and magma rushed up to form fresh ocean crust, a process that's been going on for billions of years but had never been seen in real time until now.
Quakes raised seafloor 3 feet
A burst of earthquakes in 2024 made the Indian Ocean floor grow by three feet almost overnight (normally it is just a few inches a year).
Marine geophysicist Jean-Yves Royer called it a "massive event."
Thanks to their high-tech OHA-GEODAMS observatory, Royer's team tracked these wild changes, catching fast-moving magma and even a 14-foot ridge collapse.
Their findings show seafloor creation happens in dramatic bursts, not slow motion.
Royer says discovery opens horizons
This discovery does not just solve an ancient mystery: it opens up new ways to study how our planet works.
Royer noted that the discovery opens new horizons for marine geophysicists.