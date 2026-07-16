Scientists confirm atmosphere on LHS 1140b in habitable zone
Big news for space fans: scientists have just confirmed that LHS 1140b, a rocky planet 49 light-years away, actually has an atmosphere.
Even cooler, this planet sits in the "habitable zone," meaning it could have liquid water and maybe even conditions friendly to life.
LHS 1140b is about 1.7 times Earth's size, much heavier, and has a temperature similar to Earth.
Spectrograph in Chile spots helium leak
Researchers used a spectrograph in Chile to spot helium leaking from the planet's upper atmosphere, which proved the air wasn't just a fluke or contamination.
Despite harsh radiation from its red dwarf star, LHS 1140b holds onto its protective atmosphere, something its neighbor planet doesn't have.
As study lead Dr. Collin Cherubim put it, the planet is "a really exciting place to keep looking, especially to look for signs of life."