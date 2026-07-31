Scientists confirm Benin coral reef thought dead since 1960s

A coral reef off Benin that everyone thought was long gone has actually been alive and buzzing with marine life.

Scientists confirmed the find in a new study, using sonar and underwater drones to check out two deep sites between April and December 2025.

Turns out, the reef is home to soft octocorals, black corals, and fish like golden African snappers and Guinean angelfish, a pretty cool comeback for a spot believed lifeless since the 1960s.