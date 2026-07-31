Scientists confirm Benin coral reef thought dead since 1960s
A coral reef off Benin that everyone thought was long gone has actually been alive and buzzing with marine life.
Scientists confirmed the find in a new study, using sonar and underwater drones to check out two deep sites between April and December 2025.
Turns out, the reef is home to soft octocorals, black corals, and fish like golden African snappers and Guinean angelfish, a pretty cool comeback for a spot believed lifeless since the 1960s.
Mesophotic zones may shelter marine life
These scattered corals live in dim waters known as mesophotic zones, which might help protect sea life as surface waters heat up.
The team could only fully explore one area so far due to limited resources.
Lead researcher Gerard Zinzindohoue said this shows how much of West Africa's ocean world is still a mystery, and he hopes more hidden reefs will be found and protected soon.