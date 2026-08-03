Scientists detect atmospheric hints on habitable-zone planet LHS 1140b
Technology
Scientists have detected hints of an atmosphere on LHS 1140b, a rocky planet about five times Earth's mass.
It's sitting in the habitable zone of its star, where conditions could allow liquid water and maybe even life.
The discovery was published in Journal Science.
Helium escaping, habitability still uncertain
LHS 1140b may have an iron core and silicate mantle, plus signs it once had a hydrogen-rich atmosphere (helium was spotted escaping).
Lead author Collin Cherubim says the planet checks key boxes for habitability: it's rocky, has good temperatures, and might have an atmosphere.
But no oxygen has been found yet, and intense radiation from its red dwarf star could strip away any air over time.
More research is needed to see if this super-Earth could actually support life.