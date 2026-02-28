Scientists discover coldest place on Earth, beats previous record
Scientists have pinpointed the coldest place on Earth: a high ridge in East Antarctica where the snow hit a bone-chilling -93.2°C during recent austral winters observed in the satellite record.
This record was uncovered after analyzing satellite data from multiple winters (from NASA's Terra and Aqua and other sensors).
Why is this place so cold?
Turns out, clusters of shallow dips along this 3,800-4,050-meter-high ridge trap super-dense air that drains downhill and pools in shallow depressions.
Under clear winter skies, these "cold pools" let heat escape fast, dropping temperatures below -92°C multiple times.
Significance of the discovery
As Ted Scambos from the National Snow and Ice Data Center put it, this discovery isn't just about breaking records—it helps scientists fine-tune climate models and understand how Antarctica's unique landscape shapes its extreme weather.