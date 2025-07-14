Next Article
Scientists engineer mice to produce diabetes drug
Japanese researchers just pulled off something wild: they used CRISPR to tweak mouse genes so their livers could actually produce exenatide, a medicine for diabetes.
The edited mice kept the drug in their blood for months, which helped them eat less and gain less weight.
This experiment could open new doors for treating diabetes and obesity.
Researchers are looking for safer alternatives to exenatide injections
This isn't the first time scientists have tried gene-editing to help bodies make their own meds—earlier studies even got plants and cells to do similar tricks.
But there are still safety concerns with these kinds of drugs, like possible pancreatitis.
While Osaka's team isn't starting human trials yet, other groups in Europe are already moving ahead with testing.