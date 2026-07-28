Scientists film Rossia moelleri in Northeast Greenland park 1st time
Scientists just filmed the Rossia moelleri (an Arctic bobtail squid that's super hard to spot) in its natural habitat.
The footage was taken in September 2025 at Northeast Greenland National Park using a remote-controlled underwater camera, and the discovery was published this July.
It's a big deal because nobody had ever seen this squid in action before.
Rossia moelleri found with eggs
The squid was found chilling 164 feet deep in freezing water, along with egg clusters attached to rocks (some had up to 50 egg capsules!), showing it can survive and reproduce in extreme conditions.
This gives researchers important clues about how Arctic sea life is adapting as Greenland warms up, since these squids are sensitive to environmental changes and play a key role in ocean ecosystems.