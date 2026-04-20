Scientists find Cygnus X-1 jets blasting energy of 10,000 suns

Cygnus X-1 ejects 10% accretion energy

This new study backs up theories about how black holes work—specifically, that about 10% of the energy from stuff falling into Cygnus X-1 gets shot out in jets moving at one-half the speed of light.

These jets even get twisted around by winds from its companion star, which helps scientists measure their strength.

Insights like these are set to level up future research on galaxy formation and how black holes shape the universe.