Scientists find evidence Sagittarius A blows steady winds clearing gas
Big news for space fans: Scientists have finally found evidence of that Sagittarius A*, the giant black hole at our galaxy's center, is blowing out steady winds.
After decades of mystery, new research shows these hot winds carve cone-shaped paths and clear out cold gas nearby, addressing a mystery that's been studied for more than 50 years.
Sagittarius A winds slow star formation
Unlike wild, stormy black holes elsewhere, Sagittarius A* is pretty chill: it sends out mild breezes instead of powerful blasts.
But even these gentle winds slow down star formation and keep the black hole from growing too fast.
The team behind the discovery says this changes how we understand galaxy evolution and shows our black hole isn't so different from others after all.
More studies are on the way to dig deeper into how these cosmic winds work.