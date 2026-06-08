Scientists find evidence Sagittarius A blows steady winds clearing gas

Sagittarius A winds slow star formation

Unlike wild, stormy black holes elsewhere, Sagittarius A* is pretty chill: it sends out mild breezes instead of powerful blasts.

But even these gentle winds slow down star formation and keep the black hole from growing too fast.

The team behind the discovery says this changes how we understand galaxy evolution and shows our black hole isn't so different from others after all.

More studies are on the way to dig deeper into how these cosmic winds work.