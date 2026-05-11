Scientists find fossils off Pine Island Glacier revealing ancient rainforest Technology May 11, 2026

Scientists found fossils in sediments on the ocean floor surrounding Pine Island Glacier showing that Antarctica wasn't always an icy desert. It used to be a temperate, swampy rainforest about 90 million years ago.

Back then, the average temperature was around 12 degrees Celsius, which is warmer than some places today!

This discovery flips what we thought we knew about Antarctica and shows how much the climate can change when greenhouse gasses are high.